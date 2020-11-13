MONTICELLO — The Twin Lakes Athletic Department has postponed and rescheduled several athletic contests through Nov. 28 as the school corporation shut down in-person learning through Thanksgiving because of the coronavirus.
“It’s something we are dealing with,” said athletic director and boy’s basketball coach Kent Adams. “It’s unfortunate in a lot of ways for a lot of people. Everyone’s safety and well-being is at the top of the list, so we have to make sure we make all of our decisions and make sure we go through all of our protocol with that in mind.”
Adams’ program lost four games — a home game against Winamac, which has yet to be rescheduled, and the annual Franciscan Health Hoops Classic. Lafayette Jefferson has already scheduled a three-day tournament that Twin Lakes is slated to play in Dec. 3-5.
The team hasn’t had an official practice yet, either — that was supposed to happen Monday, the first day TLSC went to eLearning. The hope was to have the school reopened by Nov. 16, but that won’t be possible.
The girls basketball team, which is 0-2, saw today’s contest at Frontier rescheduled to Jan. 5 and the cancellation of next week’s annual Franciscan Health Hoops Classic.
“It’s not ideal, but we know with this COVID situation there was always a possibility of that happening. Probably more likely than not,” head coach Brad Bowsman said. “We’re just always trying to be positive, that after we hopefully come out of this that we’ll be able to start to get some of our games in.”
The swim team saw its girls-only opener against Kankakee Valley moved from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24 and its co-ed meets against International School cancelled. Head coach Kerry Vogel and his swimmers feared something might happen as practice opened for the girls team in late October.
“It’s never perfect by any means, but at least it happened at the beginning of the season rather than right in the middle,” Vogel said. “With that being said, the biggest obstacle is the IHSAA rule about getting 10 practices in before competition.”
Vogel noted some members of the girls team have met the requirement, but a few have not. Neither have any boys, who were supposed to begin practice Monday. Vogel added several athletes have been doing dry-land workouts and conditioning in an effort to not lose what was built up. He also thanked Adams for the AD’s quick work.
Twin Lakes is scheduled to swim in dual meets Dec. 1 and Dec. 3. As of Friday afternoon, they had not been postponed.
“After that all came about as far as the closure for another week, Mr. Adams and the administration deserves a lot of kudos as far as what they did,” Vogel said. “It wasn’t five minutes after that came out that he was one the phone with me working as far as how we could reschedule meets to make it work, or get practices in so that we can meet requirements to swim in a meet.”
Wrestling began practice Nov. 2. It is supposed to host Winamac on Dec. 1; there is no word on that contest as of Friday afternoon. The Indians’ dual against Benton Central on Dec. 3 was cancelled, as was the first potential invitational in Dec. 5 in Monon.
Twin Lakes’ Nickerson earns IBCA award
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association handed out its opening IBCA/Franciscan Health Player of the Week awards earlier this week for the season’s opening stanza. Twin Lakes freshman forward Olivia Nickerson was chosen as the District 2 winner.
“If (f)reshman Olivia Nickerson had any nerves entering her first (v)arsity game last Thursday, it certainly didn’t show,” read a portion of the release. “The skillful youngster posted a 42-point scoring effort in her first ever game, making six of her 13 3-point attempts, while impressively burying 16 of 20 shots from the charity stripe. … Saturday, against powerhouse Northwestern, the 5-6 guard knocked down another six 3-pointers on her way to 25 more points.”
Nickeron has scored 67 of the team’s 102 points.
“Olivia is a very talented player that works very hard at basketball,” Bowsman said. “I was looking for her to come in and be a big contributor for us. With having four of our top players out, everything landed on her shoulders that week and I thought she handled it well.”
Nickerson also contributed 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals in the two losses.
IBCA Player of the Week winners are chosen each week from each of the IHSAA’s three districts.