MONTICELLO —The Twin Lake School Board held a short meeting Tuesday afternoon to approve the hire of four teachers and one resignation. Teacher orientation begins on Aug. 7 and 8, and the first day of school is Aug. 9. The corporation is still short three teachers, a culinary arts teacher, high school math teacher and fifth grade teacher.
The certified staff were moving up from classified through the transition to teaching program. Those approved for hire were Alyssa Lyle, Meadowlark fourth grade teacher; Michele Light, Oaklawn third great teacher; Evan Caverly, high school choir and Andrew Wright, middle school seventh grade science teacher.