MONTICELLO — Ryan Crawford and Ryan Harrison, also known as “the Ryans” are the new owners of the Peacock Theatre, formerly known as the Twin Lakes Cinema. The business partners purchased the theater July 31 and have big plans for the facility, as finances permit.
Crawford has a church organ repair business and sales, and at some point in the future, a portion of the theater will become a showroom and there are plans as the renovations take place to install a pipe organ, and restore the single screen that existed in the theater’s original structure.
Additionally, there will be a stage, and a stage will be restored to the entertainment venue, allowing the opportunity for comedians, concerts and plays to come to Monticello.
“We have plans, but we have to do things gradually while continuing to provide affordable ticket prices to see movies,” Crawford stated.
The movie theater business makes its money from concessions, and Hollywood gets the ticket sales,” Crawford stated. “We’re trying to think outside the box to make this an entertainment center that draws people to our community, the sky’s the limit with big stage and lots of seating.”
A dream of Crawford’s is to have organ concerts while showing silent movies. Art deco styles may be part of the renovations as they plan to restore the era of 1920s and 1930s.
Sound and seating are also part of the future improvements.
In addition to the movie theater, the Ryans own five food concessions at Indiana Beach, including Pronto Pup, IB Taco Shoppe, Earl’s Pizzeria and CJ’s Barbeque and Ballroom concessions, “Keeping us busy in the summer,” Crawford said.
Soon, customers will be able to be purchase tickets online, and there will be gift certificates, Crawford added.
Ryan Harrison helps with the concession business, and after substitute teaching and learning to drive school buses, he is a bus driver in Pulaski County, though he is a Twin Lakes alum of 1995.
“We love Monticello and we want to enhance the entertainment availability for everyone,” Harrison said.
The Ryans are going to design a new website for the theater but, until then, check Facebook or call the box office.