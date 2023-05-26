INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, May 3, the State CTE Awards for Excellence ceremony was held in Indianapolis. This ceremony celebrates accomplished secondary and postsecondary students, programs of study, employer partnerships, and school counseling programs in Career and Technical Education (CTE) throughout the state. The Office of Career and Technical Education, through the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet, and the Indiana Association for Career and Technical Education facilitated this event. Dr. Sue Ellspermann, president of Ivy Tech, served as the keynote speaker.
“The Awards for Excellence program provides an opportunity to shine a spotlight on students excelling in CTE and the instructors, employer partners, counselors and others who make these experiences possible,” said Tony Harl, State Director of Career and Technical Education.
Laura Rogers and Susan Taylor received one of the awards for Secondary CTE Pathway/Program of Study for their combined Business and Arts, AV Tech Communications programs at Twin Lakes High School. Students in their courses gain knowledge and skills from the unique experiences they participate in throughout these courses. The experiences not only benefit the students, but also benefit the school and community. Students earn industry certifications and dual credit through these courses as well.
Rogers and Taylor go the extra distance to make learning fun and meaningful for their students. They are the “Dynamic Duo” and their zest for teaching and compassion for their students is evident in their classrooms and in the extra-curricular activities they supervise. They both serve as BPA Advisors and see students go to the National competition each year. Many student leaders come out of their programs as they had two students serve as Regional BPA President and National BPA Treasurer during the 2022-2023 school year.
TL Class of 2022 graduate Grace Marocco stated that Rogers and Taylor simply care about their students. They encourage open communication and are willing to listen to their students' concerns and feedback. They praise when deserved, and encourage students to take risks and explore new ideas. Their passion is what makes this program so great. She stated that participating in the Graphic Arts/Interactive Media program helped prepare her for college by providing her with a strong foundation in design as well as supplying her with endless hands-on opportunities
Indian Trails Career Cooperative was honored to send this nomination to the state level and was thrilled to find out Rogers and Taylor would be receiving this award. Indian Trails Career Cooperative also had a winner in the Secondary School Counseling category with School Counselor Laura Robbins from South Newton High School. Indian Trails has had five state winners since the 2020-2021 school year.