Laura Rogers and Susan Taylor, Twin Lakes HS Business & Arts, AV Tech Communication teachers, recently won a State Career and Technical Education award. Pictured are Tony Harl, State Director of CTE, Laura Rogers and Susan Taylor, Twin Lakes HS, and Nikki Heflin, president of the Indiana Association for Career and Technical Education.

 Photo Credit: ASH Interactive

INDIANAPOLIS — On Wednesday, May 3, the State CTE Awards for Excellence ceremony was held in Indianapolis. This ceremony celebrates accomplished secondary and postsecondary students, programs of study, employer partnerships, and school counseling programs in Career and Technical Education (CTE) throughout the state. The Office of Career and Technical Education, through the Governor’s Workforce Cabinet, and the Indiana Association for Career and Technical Education facilitated this event. Dr. Sue Ellspermann, president of Ivy Tech, served as the keynote speaker.

“The Awards for Excellence program provides an opportunity to shine a spotlight on students excelling in CTE and the instructors, employer partners, counselors and others who make these experiences possible,” said Tony Harl, State Director of Career and Technical Education.