Matthew "Chewy" Walters

Matthew "Chewy" Walters, an eighth grader at Roosevelt Middle School, receives his citizenship award from Lt. Travis Clark and Chief Jeremy Kyburz at the Monticello City Council meeting Monday night. The award is now named after him so future recipients will hear his story as they follow in his footsteps.

 Photo by Cheri Shelhart

MONTICELLO — A Twin Lakes eighth grader received the Matthew “Chewy” Walters Citizenship Award, which is named after the recipient, for his actions in March. Matthew “Chewy” Walters was chosen for the award by Monticello Police Lt. Travis Clark.

Clark said he works the night shift and on March 7, he woke up to the information to what the young man was doing.

