MONTICELLO — A Twin Lakes eighth grader received the Matthew “Chewy” Walters Citizenship Award, which is named after the recipient, for his actions in March. Matthew “Chewy” Walters was chosen for the award by Monticello Police Lt. Travis Clark.
Clark said he works the night shift and on March 7, he woke up to the information to what the young man was doing.
That evening, Matthews found a 4-year old child wandering in the tennis courts by the school near the parking lot. She was wearing only a sweatshirt. He was on his way to watch his friends on the swim team when he found the child. He looked around for an adult, but did not see anyone. Expecting someone would come looking for her, he stayed with her making sure she didn’t wander into the street.
After a period of time, Clark said, no parent or adult came by looking for the child. A teacher saw the pair and came outside to check on them. She learned he was making sure she didn’t wander off, keeping her out of “harm’s way.”
“Chewy’s selfless act did indeed keep the little girl safe as law enforcement was then called and parents located.” Clark said. “As water reflects a face, so a man’s heart reflects the man,” he said, quoting Proverbs 27:19. “Chewy Walters is truly an outstanding young man, moving onto high school. As one of his coaches, and being involved with the sports and the youth side of it, seeing this young man grow and become who he is, and what he’s going to be, it’s truly a coach’s dream, and a person of this community’s dream.”
To Walters, he said, “The praises and awards are going to be endless in your life. You and your family, thank you very much.”
Clark announced the mayor has asked that the award be named the Matthew “Chewy” Walters Citizenship Award for future award winners, and his story will be heard every time the award is given.
Mayor Cathy Gross said, “As a member of this community, you give us hope and joy and we know we’re going to be in good hands as we get older. Between you and our youth council, man, we’ve got a lot to be proud of!”
Walters shook hands with all of the council members before posing for pictures with his parents, Clark and Police Chief Jeremy Kyburz. He then received a standing ovation from all in the meeting room.