The seven-member school board prepares to vote at a special meeting Tuesday night.

 Photo by Cheri Shelhart

MONTICELLO — After hearing from a few people, most of whom had spoken to the school board at previous meetings, six of the seven board members spoke about their decision. Following this, the board voted 6-1 in favor of closing Oaklawn and Eastlawn Elementary Schools and building a new school south of Meadowlawn to house grades K - 3 and the rest of the elementary grades will have classes in the current Meadowlawn building, which will become an intermediate school.

In a written statement released after the meeting adjourned, School Board President Shane Hanna stated, "The One Heart - One Tribe School Modernization Plan will ensure that Twin Lakes School Corporation's future is secure by resolving several key district concerns without increasing the burden of tax payers. The Modernization Plan will transform the district's elementary facilities to create one unified campus that fosters a sense of shared culture among the community and increased collaboration among faculty and staff."

