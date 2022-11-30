MONTICELLO — After hearing from a few people, most of whom had spoken to the school board at previous meetings, six of the seven board members spoke about their decision. Following this, the board voted 6-1 in favor of closing Oaklawn and Eastlawn Elementary Schools and building a new school south of Meadowlawn to house grades K - 3 and the rest of the elementary grades will have classes in the current Meadowlawn building, which will become an intermediate school.
In a written statement released after the meeting adjourned, School Board President Shane Hanna stated, "The One Heart - One Tribe School Modernization Plan will ensure that Twin Lakes School Corporation's future is secure by resolving several key district concerns without increasing the burden of tax payers. The Modernization Plan will transform the district's elementary facilities to create one unified campus that fosters a sense of shared culture among the community and increased collaboration among faculty and staff."
During the meeting, held Tuesday night in the high school auditorium, school board members talked about the difficult choice and how their lives have been since putting the options for the future of the corporation out to the public. Their businesses and friendships have been threatened during this time. Becky O'Farrell said she has lost sleep and shed many tears as she struggled with the decision. "I have been taking it seriously," she said. "I lost sleep over this. I've cried more tears than many of you realize, but it's not about me."
She said her decision is based on opinions of her constituents and she would vote for her own kids and potential grandchildren. "I want the best possible education for each child in the district so I am voting in favor of modernization," she concluded.
The only school board trustee voting against the modernization plan, John Roscka, had made a motion to approve a resolution for an operational referendum. Without a second on the motion, it failed.
After a motion was made and seconded for the consolidation plan, school board members were given a chance to discuss it before calling for a vote. Roscka said there are seven people elected by thousands to represent them and speak for them. "If we are honest, we know the majority of the people overwhelmingly want to vote for the referendum," he said. "You put your own thoughts and wants ahead of the people."
Gloria Kinnard said she was the principal at Woodlawn Elementary when it was closed by the school board 10 years ago and recalled how difficult it was to accept that decision. "Times have changed," she said. Teacher applications are sparse, and she said students are not applying for scholarships for educational learning. With the modernization plan, she said teachers will benefit. She said the vote for a referendum is risky and the wording on the ballot can be misleading.
Mike Godlove said he lived through the consolidation of 1963. Before running for election to the board, he said teachers hadn't gotten raises for eight years and that was his motiviation to get on the board. "Many of the issues the board faces is increasing teacher and staff pay." He said he voted to take down the Woodlawn school knowing it displaced the White County Boys & Girls Club and the food pantry, which his wife had begun.
"We have to solve problems and move forward instead of focusing on loss," he said.
"The plan will also help the district achieve more equitable teacher/student ratios and free up resources to increase teacher pay," Hanna wrote in his statement. "Twin Lakes does not believe the alternative of pursuing an operating referendum would adequately address the long-term needs of the district as it relates to projected enrollment declines, unbalanced teacher/student ratios, facility needs or programmatic objectives. On the other hand, the Modernization Plan can resolve each of these areas."
In the meeting, he said he has spent a lot of hours "agonizing over the choice" over the past year. He said he's been thanked, cussed out, patted on the back and had his business threatened. He said he's lost sleep, gained weight and lost friends. "We have to do what's best, whether it is easy or not."