Members of the Tri-County Jr. High School Robotics Team recently traveled to Dallas to compete in an international robotics competition.
The team traveled to the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas earlier this month.
Science Teacher Lioneil Cabada recently spoke with the Herald-Journal about the trip.
Cabada said the school had five members on this years robotics team: Levi Schambach, Mason Hagan, Luke Lehman, Samantha Lawson and Connor Northup.
Cabada said he believed this was the team members’ third or fourth year in robotics since Tri-County has an elementary robotics program that feeds into the middle school.
He said this year was the middle school robotics team’s first time attending the VEX Robotics competition.
“That was really really exciting for them,” he said. “It was new for everybody.”
Cabada estimated there were at least 800 middle school teams in attendance at the competition with 34 different nations represented.
“It truly was a world competition,” he said. “Not only were we competing with literally every state in the US, I think every state had a representative, we were going up with Egypt, China, Mexico, Morocco, Singapore, all these different countries and students from around the world. It was such a great opportunity.”
Cabada said the middle school teams were divided into 10 different divisions and the Tri-County team finished 35th in their division.
“We did end up missing divisional playoffs and we didn’t make it to finals, but, for our first go at world’s competition, not too shabby, I think,” he said.
For the competition, Cabada said the team was tasked with designing and then building and programming their robot.
Cabada said he and fellow robotics coach, Math Teacher Sarah Schambach, were there to help mentor and guide the students’ imaginations, but the actual construction and programming of the robot was up to the students themselves.
For this year’s middle school competition, Cabada said the VEX game was called “Pitching In” and involved the team being partnered up with another team at random. The two teams then work together to clear a field of balls in one minute. The more balls cleared, the points obtained.
Cabada said one of the twists of the competition was that teams could either collect the balls into the middle of the arena and score two points per ball or they could catapult the balls into a basket and score six points per ball.
On top of that, he said students had to build and design a robot function that was able to lift the robot up to hang for some additional points.
Cabada said the team had 10 “alliance runs” where they were teamed up with 10 different teams to compete and obtain as many points as possible.
While they didn’t make it to the finals, he said the team stuck around to watch the finals to get a chance to see the other robotics designs that the advancing teams had implemented.
“It definitely was inspirational,” he said. “What I thought, as a coach, was really neat was that Tri-County’s robot had a lot of similar designs as the robots that made it to finals.”
He specifically pointed to the similarities to the ball intake systems and ball launching systems.
Cabada said the main difference between Tri-County’s robot and the ones that advanced was its ability to hang.
“Tri-County’s robot was able to perform a low-hang for six points, whereas a lot of robots in the finals were able to perform what they call a high-hang which got them 10 points,” he said. “It was really neat seeing all of these finalist robots doing this game and clearing the field in like 30 seconds where it would take a lot of teams a minute or more. These teams were clearing the field in 30 seconds and performing a high-hang. It was crazy.”
Cabada said there were two American teams in the finals that scored two perfect runs back-to-back, but, in the end, it was teams from Canada and Taipei that ending up winning the whole thing by also scoring back-to-back perfect runs but slightly faster.
Asked if the Tri-County team members hope to continue their interest as they continue on in school, Cabada said that he certainly hopes so.
He said students were already discussing ideas for robots for future seasons of competition.
“I can already kind of see their gears turning,” he said. “We hope that they do continue on with robotics.”
Cabada said he thinks the entire middle school robotics team will age out this year, so if they do continue robotics it will have to be on the high school level.
He said he thinks Tri-County is trying to start a high school robotics team, so he hopes they can get that started next year.
Asked what he feels students learn from being a part of the robotics team, Cabada said there is so much that they are learning from the experience.
“I honestly think teamwork and communications skills are the biggest pillars that these students are going to be walking away with,” he said. “Throughout the season, building and designing the robot and testing what works, what doesn’t work, giving each other constructive feedback, that level of communication. That’s hard as an adult. And that’s within the team. Then you get to competition where you’re randomly paired with another team that has a completely different robot and you have to communicate with that team to figure out how do we work together to score as many points as we can.”
Cabada said the experiences on the team teach students about the importance of networking and communication and teamwork.
“I think those skills are really, really going to take them far,” he said. “I really think that they’re walking away with some level of communication and teamwork that they would not get anywhere else.”
Cabada expressed his pride in his team’s work this season.
“As a coach, I am just so proud of these students,” he said. “Tri-County, in the grand scheme of things, we’re a small school in the middle of a corn field and here we are pulling our weight and keeping up with these world-wide teams. This team this year really pulled out all the stops and I’m so proud of them for their hard work, both Sarah Schambach and I, as the coaches, we could not have asked for a better team. I hope that they look back on their hard work and appreciate how far they have come, because they really did represent Tri-County and Indiana very, very well.”