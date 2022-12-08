WHITE COUNTY — Tuesday, with the assistance of the US Postal Inspection Service, Trooper Stinson completed an investigation into mail theft that spanned across two states.
On Dec. 1, 2022, Trooper Stinson was patrolling Bicycle Bridge Road in the area of Springboro Road. He then observed a 2013 Cadillac ATS briefly stop at a mailbox in front of a residence, then continue driving. As Trooper Stinson attempted to stop the Cadillac for a traffic violation, the driver quickly turned into the driveway of a residence on Bicycle Bridge Road north of Springboro Road. The driver was later identified as Sean Stoeckinger, 28, from Mishawaka.
Stoeckinger exited the Cadillac and attempted to hide items on the front porch of the residence. Trooper Stinson later discovered the items Stoeckinger attempted to hide were stolen. Trooper Stinson attempted to identify Stoeckinger and the passenger, but they both provided him with false names. The passenger was later identified to be Taylorann O'Banion, 28, from Mishawaka. O'Banion also had an infant sitting in the front seat with her.
While speaking with Stoeckinger and O’Banion, Trooper Stinson noticed indicators of possible criminal activity. Trooper Stinson obtained a search warrant for the Cadillac and located numerous stolen items including gift cards, checks, State Identification Cards, and mail from locations that spanned from Lafayette to Michigan. With the assistance of a US Postal Inspector, Trooper Stinson recovered mail for more than 125 people.
Stoeckinger and O’Banion were transported to White County Jail, and Child Protective Services provided care for the infant.
Arrested and preliminary charges:
- Sean Stoeckinger, 28, from Mishawaka, IN
Neglect of a Dependent – Level 6 Felony
Theft – Class A Misdemeanor
False Informing – Class B Misdemeanor
- Taylorann O’Banion, 28, from Mishawaka, IN
Neglect of a Dependent – Level 6 Felony
Theft – Class A Misdemeanor
False Informing – Class B Misdemeanor
Trooper Stinson was assisted by detectives from the Lafayette Post, White County Sheriff's Office, US Postal Inspection Service, Indiana Child Protective Services, and Mel’s Towing.
If your mail was located during the investigation, you will be contacted by the United States Postal Service.
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.