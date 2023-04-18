Daniel Culver

Daniel Culver enlisted in the Marines in 1966 and served in Vietnam where he was injured.

 Provided

LAFAYETTE - Next week, three veterans from White County will be on the next Honor Flight to Washington DC where they will take a one-day tour of the nation’s capital to view the war memorials. One of those going is Marine veteran Daniel Culver, who is a Vietnam War veteran.

Culver enlisted in the Marines in the Fall of 1966, and was wounded and given a medical discharge in 1968. Culver was shot in the leg two days before the N. Vietnamese launched the Tet Offensive that began on Jan. 31, 1968, the Vietnamese new year. The Tet Offensive was a series of coordinated attacks on more than 100 cities and outposts in S. Vietnam.