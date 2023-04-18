LAFAYETTE - Next week, three veterans from White County will be on the next Honor Flight to Washington DC where they will take a one-day tour of the nation’s capital to view the war memorials. One of those going is Marine veteran Daniel Culver, who is a Vietnam War veteran.
Culver enlisted in the Marines in the Fall of 1966, and was wounded and given a medical discharge in 1968. Culver was shot in the leg two days before the N. Vietnamese launched the Tet Offensive that began on Jan. 31, 1968, the Vietnamese new year. The Tet Offensive was a series of coordinated attacks on more than 100 cities and outposts in S. Vietnam.
He was in the 3rd Marine Headquarters Battalion and was a radio operator assigned to the colonel. Culver and his battalion were marching from their base at Cam Lo Combat Base to support their fellow Marines at Khe Sanh, which had come under attack by the Viet Cong on Jan. 21.
Culver said it got dark before they reached Khe Sanh, so they set up camp on a hill. During the night their camp was surrounded by the enemy and at daylight, firing started. Culver was among those manning the front lines and was in a sitting position.
The Viet Cong soldiers started charging across the road to climb the hill to attack the Marines while the two sides exchanged gun fire. Culver was hit by a bullet just below his knee, and the bullet traveled out of his knee and into his thigh where it severed a nerve.
He spent two months in a hospital in Guam before being sent back to the United States, where he received further treatment of his wounds at the Great Lakes Naval Hospital. He underwent two surgeries there and the doctors were unable to repair the nerve damage.
He lost his ability to pick his knee up. Culver said before the Marines, he was an athlete and in high school, placed third in the county in cross country. He was only 20 years old when he enlisted. He arrived in Vietnam the day before his 21st birthday.
His leg has improved and he said he can do anything but run. He plans on walking the tour of DC with his oldest son, Shane, who will accompany him on the trip. In the mid 1970s, he chaperoned his son on a trip to Washington DC, where the “Wall” had recently been installed. He is looking forward to seeing it again over 40 years later.
Culver graduated with the last class before the consolidation with Brookston. He went to Purdue, completing his freshman year, but couldn’t afford to go back so he signed up for the Marines with plans to return to Purdue on the GI Bill. He married in 1969, and he and his wife live near Brookston. He did go to college, attending what was then the Indiana Business School and received a degree in accounting.
He was awarded a Purple Heart for his injuries during battle.
He will fly on the Honor Flight with two other White County veterans, Gerry Shepard and Roger Durham, on a flight leaving from Purdue on Wednesday, April 26. They will leave early in the morning and return that night.
Honor Flight’s mission is “to transport America’s Veterans to Washington DC to visit memorials dedicated to honor their sacrifices.” The flight is free to veterans who served during World War II, Korea and Vietnam. Honor Flight of Greater Lafayette is a non-profit organization whose sole purpose is to honor Indiana’s veterans for their service and sacrifice. They give top priority to the veterans who are terminally ill.
Their website: https://honorflightlafayette.com accepts donations, volunteers and offers applications to veterans interested in taking a flight. A $500 donation provides a full trip for a veteran. Each flight carries 80 veterans and in 2022 21,800 veterans were flown nationally.
Honor Flight of Greater Lafayette provides assistance throughout the application process with a "clear plan of action for every flight.” They will provide a travel partner or guardian for the trip if a veteran does not have one.