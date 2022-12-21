Usher in 2023 with other outdoor lovers at one of the many First Day Hikes offered Jan. 1 at Indiana’s state parks, forests, and lakes.
First Day Hikes are a healthy way to start 2023. They offer a chance to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature, and connect with friends. Nearly all state parks and lakes, as well as some state forests, will offer hikes. Find one near you at on.IN.gov/INStateParkEvents.
In addition to the hikes, six Indiana state park inns and the Indiana Dunes Pavilion at Indiana Dunes State Park will be open for meals.
The Garrison at Fort Harrison State Park will host a Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Indiana Dunes Pavilion will have brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Abe Martin Lodge at Brown County State Park, Canyon Inn at McCormick’s Creek State Park, Clifty Inn at Clifty Falls State Park, Potawatomi Inn at Pokagon State Park, and Turkey Run Inn at Turkey Run State Park will have breakfast beginning at 8 a.m. and brunch beginning at 10 a.m. More information can be found at IndianaInns.com.
First Day hikes are listed on the website More may be added, so check the website if your favorite place is not listed. Make sure to wear sturdy, comfortable shoes on all hikes and dress for the weather.
