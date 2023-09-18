The Streets of Monticello Association (S.O.M.A) is hosting Barktober Fest on Saturday, September 23 in beautiful, downtown Monticello on Constitution Plaza and Main Street. This event is not just for the dogs, it’s a day packed full of fun for everyone, according to information from the association.
Registration for the Downtown Dog Walk begins at 12 p.m., and the walk begins at 1 p.m. The first 50 dogs will receive a doggie goody bag, stuffed full of goodies from area businesses! There is a registration fee to participate in the walk. There will be dog contests and prizes will be awarded for Best Dressed, Most Beautiful, Best Pet-Owner Look-a-Like, Dog Congeniality, and Top Dog.
S.O.M.A. has planned a day full of fun. Jay Fox and the Jammin’ Germans will play music from the gazebo from 2-6 p.m. There will be German Dance performances with The Fort Wayne Tanzer. A craft beer tent with Kopacetic Beer Factory and a root beer tent with An Udder Sensation will be set up from noon-8pm.
The Jessica Stevens Memorial Foundation will be hosting its 2nd Cornhole Tournament during the Fest. Registration is at noon and the tournament begins around 2 p.m. There will be cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. There is a registration fee per team.
The Monticello Library and the Monticello Parks Department will have kids crafts and storytime throughout the day.
There will be craft/artisan vendors, local non-profits, and business. Food Vendors will be Papa Jay’s BBQ, Hobo Concessions, and An Udder Sensation!