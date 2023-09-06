MONTICELLO — A public hearing was held during the regular Monticello City Council meeting Tuesday evening for adding a stormwater utility fee. After hearing from several business owners who complained the fees were not equitable. They questioned the definition of permeable and nonpermeable surfaces as well. After hearing the concerns these business owners had, the council chose to table the ordinance until the stormwater utility committee could meet to discuss the issues further.
Mayor Cathy Gross explained the city needs to add the stormwater utility and associated fees in order to pay for repairs and replacement of the city’s stormwater drains. The city has six areas that are combined sewer and stormwater drains, which have to be separated. The city has been doing the project in stages and are in the fourth of five phases, all of which are costly. She said they are paying $500,000 from consumer fees and taxes per year to place “band aid” repairs on the system as well.
With residential fees at $6.05 per month and commercial fees determined by estimated rate of usage, the proposed utility would add $2.7 million in five years. Matt Rommel of Christopher Burke Engineering gave a presentation explaining the new utility and why it is needed. He said there is a credit manual available for receiving reductions in fees if any of the nine credit programs are utilized. If adopted, the board of public works would be the administrators of the funds.
Tom Timmons of the Monticello Farm Services on 6th St. spoke up. He said the fees are not equitable. Farm Services use an open ditch and containment pads to prevent runoff into city storm drains. “It’s not equitable to spend $5,000 on something we’ve already figured out,” he said. He asked the council to consider a different approach to funding the utility.
Noel Condo, owner of Condo & Sons Auto Parts on 6th St., said this is a tax, not a fee and he would be taxed twice because he already pays a ditch fee. He said he already has a stormwater permit for all drainage to go into the ditch. His property was outside of the city limits at one time but has since been annexed into the city. He said his property taxes have gone up about 60%, and with the added stormwater utility fee, it would go up 100% within the last two years. “You’ve been funding it all along,” he told the council.
He also questioned why the ordinance considers compacted gravel as impermeable when the Indiana Department of Environmental Management does not consider as such.
Tim Deardorff of Monticello Mini Storage said their property taxes also increased 40% and he has the same concerns about this utility fee being equitable. He said he keeps his rates affordable for the average income in the city. He said he has gravel driveways and the soil is not impenetrable. He said the property on Rickey Rd. gets soft after a rainstorm. His concern was larger businesses paying their fair share. He asked if some of the credits were worth the cost, and if not, “What’s the point?,” he asked.
The men were told there is an appeals process that they could go through if they disagree with their fees. Gross explained the fees were determined by “best practices.” She said she called other municipalities in the state on what they were charging for their stormwater utilities. However, she said, “We aren’t a cookie cutter community.”
Councilman Ken Houston asked what authority were they basing the permeability of surfaces on, or what standard were they using. He said the standard does not fall under IDEM or the county’s area planning commission. City attorney George Loy said the county has a drainage ordinance for commercial development with a certain degree of impermeable surface limit. He said they have to have a drainage plan to avoid flooding on neighboring properties. Since the county has a standard, he said, he will look into it. Councilman David Roth objected to the use of aerial footage to determine a commercial property’s surfaces and that they should be determined with “boots on the ground” to see what they have.
Gross said, “It seems to me we have more homework to do on these and asked the council to table the ordinance so the committee could reconvene.
Houston said as a committee member, he wanted this brought to the full council for discussion for just this reason. He said he was against adding another utility and fee, but after hearing the engineering firm’s study, he had a change of heart. He said there is one main thing to understand, the city is already paying for this through the street and water departments. Due to the agreed order given to the city by IDEM, Monticello has some of the highest rates in the state already. “If we don’t agree to this, that rate will go up again. There’s nothing we can do about it,” he said. He explained the order came from IDEM and the EPA for the combined sewer system and if the city were fined, it would be costly.
“It’s going to be paid for one way or another,” he said. “I hate it. Maybe something needs to be changed, but we’re going to pay for this one way or the other.”
Gross invited the men who spoke to come to the committee to speak again. She also invited people to email or call with suggestions or concerns so these can be heard at the committee also.