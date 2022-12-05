MONTICELLO — Director of Technology for Twin Lakes School Corporation, Kyle Kline, and K-5 STEM Instructional Coach, Addie Marvin hosted a Family STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Mathematics) Night for all three elementary schools at Meadowlawn Elementary School on Thursday, Dec. 1 from 5 - 7 pm.
All activities were free to Twin Lakes elementary students and their families. Students received a passport at registration and were able to gather a sticker at each activity. The event was an open house format and students could participate in such activities as: chromatography, fingerprinting, origami, make a musical instrument, face painting, circuitry, spheros, littleBits, building stations, VEX kits, and breakout boxes.