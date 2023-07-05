STATEHOUSE – State Auditor Tera Klutz, CPA officially became Indiana’s first State Comptroller on July 1, 2023. The name change stems from House Enrolled Act (HEA) 1001-2023, which allows the State Auditor to be known as the State Comptroller to better align with the responsibilities of the office.

“The title of ‘State Comptroller’ provides a more appropriate depiction of the services we provide,” said Comptroller Klutz. “We balance the state’s checkbook, distribute tax dollars, provide year-end financial reporting and pay state employees.

