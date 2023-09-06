INDIANAPOLIS (September 5, 2023) – Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales and the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) encourage citizens to celebrate national Voter Registration Month by registering to vote or updating their existing registration.
The Secretary of State’s Office coordinated voter outreach efforts every day at the Indiana State Fair. Hoosiers from throughout the state registered to vote, and many others checked and updated their voting registration.
“As Indiana’s Chief Election Officer, one of my priorities will always be encouraging all eligible Hoosiers to register to vote. It only takes a few minutes, and it can be done online. Every election is an opportunity for people to exercise their right and have a voice in their community. Getting registered to vote is the first step and then we need Hoosiers to show up at the polls on Election Day,” said Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales.
Voter registration is available at county clerk’s offices or online at IndianaVoters.com<https://indianavoters.in.gov/> The deadline to register to vote is October 10, 2023, for the upcoming Municipal Election on November 7, 2023.
Requirements to vote in Indiana:
* Have a valid Indiana Driver’s License or Indiana State Identification Card or
other government issued photo ID
* Be a citizen of the United States
* Be at least 18 years old on or before the next general, municipal, special election. (A 17-year-old may register and vote in the primary election if the
voter turns 18 on or before the next general or municipal election.)
* Have lived in your precinct for at least 30 days before the next general, municipal, or special election
* Not currently imprisoned after being convicted of a crime
NASS members established September as National Voter Registration Month in 2022 as a non-partisan means of encouraging voter participation and increasing awareness about state requirements and deadlines for voting. During the month, September 19, 2023, will be highlighted as National Voter Registration Day.