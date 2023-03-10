Negele

State Rep. Sharon Negele

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana House of Representatives recently advanced legislation supported by State Rep. Sharon Negele (R-Attica) that would expand work-based learning opportunities in high schools around the state.

Negele said House Bill 1002 would create Career Scholarship Accounts for Hoosier students to pay for career training, apprenticeships, certifications and internships. The legislation would also allow quality, work-based learning to count toward high school graduation requirements and create a framework for students to earn a post-secondary credential.

