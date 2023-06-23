INDIANAPOLIS — Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs today announced six Indiana communities will receive $312,640 in Planning Grants through the Community Development Block Grant program. The communities will use the funds to develop plans for the implementation of community and economic development projects.

“Developing our communities immediately correlates with economic development across Indiana,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Indiana’s Secretary of Agriculture and Rural Development. “I am pleased that we are able to invest in more Hoosier communities through these planning grants.”

Tags