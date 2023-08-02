PR_Indy Cornhole Classic Throwing for Veterans General Media Release FINAL
Ian Connor

INDIANAPOLIS — The grounds of the America Legion Mall in downtown Indianapolis will be the site of the largest single-day cornhole tournament in the country. The first Indy Cornhole Classic: Throwing for Veterans will take place on Aug. 19, from 2 to 6 p.m., and organizers are inviting cornhole enthusiasts from across the state to participate.

“Right now, the current record for a single-day cornhole tournament is held by the Iowa State Fair,” said Blaine Zimmerman, president and CEO of INVets and Indiana War Memorial Foundation board member. “We are welcoming all players, no matter their skill level, to come out and play in support of a great cause. We would love to see a huge event.”

