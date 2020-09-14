SOUTH BEND — A traffic stop took an unexpected turn Sept. 12 for an Indiana State Trooper when he saved two people and a dog from a raging house fire.
Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, Master Trooper Mick Dockery was on a traffic stop in the area of Edison Road and Crestwood Boulevard in South Bend when a passing driver alerted him that a house was on fire down the street.
Dockery released the driver from the traffic stop and went eastbound on Edison Road. He quickly found a house in the 3000 block of Edison Road that had the east side of the house and garage fully engulfed in flames.
As Dockery ran toward the front door of the house, he saw a man attempting to open the front storm door but was unable to do so. Dockery forced the door open so he could get the male out of the house. The male disappeared back into the house yelling he needed to get his dog out of the house.
Dockery yelled into the house asking if anyone else was present when he saw a female who appeared disoriented in the front room. Dockery dragged the female from the home while he yelled for the man to get out of the smoke-filled house.
As Dockery returned to the burning home, the male came back out of the house, still yelling that he needed his dog. A short time later a German shepherd ran safely from the home.
ISP officials said Dockery finished out his shift after being medically cleared at a local hospital.