State Sen. Ed Charbonneau (R-Valparaiso) made the following statement regarding the conclusion of the 2023 legislative session:
STATEHOUSE (April 28, 2023) – "In addition to passing a balanced budget and a number of strong bills, I am proud to have championed several pieces of legislation focused on creating affordable and easily accessible health care for Hoosiers this session.
"Included in the state budget is funding for two bills I authored. Senate Enrolled Act 4, which creates an optional local public health grant, received $225 million in funding. And Senate Enrolled Act 1, which expands access to mental health resources, received $100 million. Indiana has faced public and mental health crises, and these bills are intended to help ease some of the difficulties Hoosiers face.
"I am pleased with the work my colleagues and I completed this session, and I look forward to continuing to search for more ways to make health care available for all Hoosiers."