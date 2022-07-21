WHITE COUNTY — Indiana Department of Transportation contractor RAM Construction will close State Road 43 for bridge work on or after Monday, Aug. 1. State Road 43 will be closed between Smithson Rd. and C.R. 350 South for a bridge deck overlay project over Big Creek. This preventative maintenance project will be ongoing through mid-September. Motorists should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow U.S. 24, U.S. 231, I-65 and State Road 18.
