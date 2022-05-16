State Road 43 to be closed between Reynolds and Chalmers
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor RAM Construction will close State Road 43 for bridge work on or after May 23, according to information from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
State Road 43 will be closed between Smithson Rd and C.R. 350 S for a bridge deck overlay project over Big Creek. This preventative maintenance project will be ongoing through mid-September.
Motorists should seek an alternate route. The official detour will follow U.S. 24, U.S. 231, I-65 and State Road 18.