MONTICELLO — The annual Spirit of Monticello festival brought an estimated 6,000 visitors to downtown streets over the weekend beginning Friday evening. Several blocks were closed off and the streets were taken over by vendors and pedestrians with plenty to do and see.
Activities near the courthouse square included corn hole games and a variety of contests. The Bank of Wolcott sponsored a “cash walk,” similar to a cake walk, that quickly became a popular game to play.
Chairman of the organizing committee Darin Griesey said, “Crowd participation was great!”
The committee consists of 10 people who volunteer their time to organize the event and an additional 10 volunteers as support staff for the festival days.
Among the 50+ vendors was local artist Chaz Chiafos carving a large round piece of tree trunk as visitors watched the creation turn into an Indian bust to match the mascot of Twin Lakes High School. He also brought with him to display two eagle carvings, one with a record breaking wingspan of a soaring eagle. He competes in wood carving competitions across the country. He owns Indiana Carvings in Monticello.
On the NIPSCO stage set up north of the courthouse on Main Street, 12 musical acts performed during the two day festival. A talent show offered contestants $1,000 in prize money and $500 in cash prizes were awarded to Cruise In participants. Contests included a hot dog eating contest and a wing eating contest on Friday night. Saturday, contests were hula hoop, bubblegum blowing, jump rope and more eating contests including pizza, hot dogs and wings. All of the contests were free and open to all ages.
The annual raffle offered prizes of a weekend at the Lighthouse Lodge, a $100 gift certificate to Oak and Barrell and a $25 gift certificate to the Sportsman Inn.
“It is the best little town festival in Northwest Indiana!,” Griesey exclaimed. “We want to keep making this bigger and better.”