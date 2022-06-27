MONTICELLO — Wes Hartwell holds a special place in his heart for Special Olympics and recently finished volunteering for the organization’s summer games. Hartwell became an athlete for Special Olympics while in high school in 1995. He has competed in volleyball, basketball, bowling, corn toss and softball. Although he no longer competes, he continues to stay involved by volunteering his IT skills. In 2010, he became a state volunteer at main events and at Eunice Kennedy-Shriver games. She was the founder of Special Olympics.
In 2014, he had the opportunity to be a photographer for the USA games in New Jersey before retiring from competition in 2016.
In 2017, Hartwell began volunteering to handle IT support for the Indiana competitions and later applied for national organization and was accepted. Just like the summer and winter Olympics, Special Olympics national competition occurs every four years. This year the games were held at the ESPN complex at Disney World in Florida.
As IT support, he and the IT crew did checks on the many tablets the organization uses to keep health checks on the athletes. “I keep them running,” he explained. He is self-taught and impressed the Special Olympics organization with his knowledge and skills. He spent a week from June 5 to 12 working from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
His time there wasn’t all work and no play. One day, Disney opened the Animal Kingdom to all involved in Special Olympics for free, and he enjoyed visiting the park.
This was his first flight on a plane and his first visit to the sunshine state. “Florida is more humid than here,” he said. While working with the IT crew, they worked from inside the ESPN complex, keeping tabs on the tablets to make sure they were all working properly. “We had to do a lot of data entry,” he said.
When Hartwell began with Special Olympics, there were about 10,000 athletes, now they have more than 18,000 he said. Although he loved competing, he is happier as a volunteer. Since 2002, he has attended Athletic Leadership University classes at Butler University earning four degrees that include public speaking, governance, sports and technology. Now he teaches classes at Butler.
He teaches photography, videography, PowerPoint and social media for the Athletic Leadership program, which is open to anyone 16 or older. “I enjoy teaching,” he said.
The next nationwide games will be held in Minneapolis, Minn., and he has been asked to come work again. “I will as long as I’m in shape,” he said.
While in high school, his teacher passed out information on Special Olympics and it peeked his interest so he looked into it. “Special Olympics has changed my life,” he said. “I am more vocal and I’m not afraid to talk to people.” He volunteers to speak at schools, churches and other organizations to talk about Special Olympics and he helps with local fundraisers. He is part of Team Indiana as well as a tech support volunteer. He raised money to help him get to Florida as well as lodging and some spending money. His regular job is utility clerk at Kroger in Monticello.
He is considering going to his first world competitions, which will be in Berlin in 2023.