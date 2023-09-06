MONTICELLO — The Streets of Monticello Association (SOMA) brought a check to the city council to donate to the Christmas lights. The check, given to the street department, was in the amount of $11,473.25. The money was raised through a golf outing and Christmas light fund. For the past three years, SOMA has been adding to the Christmas light fund, raising over $43,300 so far.
Mayor Cathy Gross said, “This is one of those instances where partnerships, collaboration and people working together to make a difference, truly makes a difference. If you’ve been here at Christmas time and crossing the bridge and downtown through all year new, you cannot help but feel the enthusiasm and commitment to the community. Our Streets of Monticello Association has changed things in a good way.”
The council also applauded the Mobile Integrated Health program, Director Nick Green and OB/Gyne specialist Courtney Dyer for receiving an award from the Annual Idea Summit for the program initiated by Monticello Fire Department’s Nick Green and Chad Walther, both firefighter/paramedics. The pilot program showed a need for a permanent program, which then added maternal care “changing the outcome for many families.” A video of the award presentation was played during the meeting showing presentation of the AIM award.
Green spoke at the meeting after the video. He said for them to receive the award meant a lot. Since then, they have added another $60,000 to the $100,000 they’ve received in private donations for the program, which is also funded through a grant from the IU Health. He said Dyer did not attend because she is getting ready for the first community baby shower this weekend.
Green also announced that on Tuesday, he received a call from Purdue University clinical site coordinator who reached out asking to send 80 public health nursing students to the MIH program to learn about how they take care of public health in the community and how they merge public health and public safety together. “It’s a pretty big deal,” he said. He will have an MOU to bring to the council after the details are worked out.
Parade permission
Twin Lakes High School Principal Missy Whitehead and members of the Student Council came before the council to ask permission to hold their annual Homecoming Parade on Friday, Sept. 15, at 4 p.m. The parade will follow the usual route, from 3rd St. to Main to Broadway and to Illinois St. and back to the high school. The council had no issues and voted unanimously to give permission for the parade.
Nathan Baker, Veterans Service Officer for White County, also received permission to have the second Veterans Day Parade on Friday, Nov. 10 with the same route as last year’s parade. He said he has already ordered flags for the elementary students to hold during the parade. He said last year, the veterans loved seeing all the children lined up along the parade route waving their flags and hands at the veterans as they passed by. This too received unanimous approval from the council.
Art Grant received
The city was awarded a grant from the Indiana Arts Commission for $10,000 for a gateway project. The grant will pay for a mural to be painted on the railroad tresses for visitors to see as they enter the city from the east. Gross said they have permission from the railroad to paint their tresses. “This is just the beginning,” she said.
In other business:
Councilman David Roth sat in his last meeting as a councilman Tuesday evening. This leaves the seat, which has been filled twice since the election. Roth took over the seat from Dan Oldenkamp in January when he resigned from the council. Oldenkamp was sworn into the council in January 2022. The term ends on Dec. 31, 2023. Councilman Bill Cheever thanked Roth for his service on the council and all wished him well.
Police Chief Jeremy Kyburz reported Walker Donnelly and Edgar Estudillo graduated the police academy recently and Donnelly graduation with honors, due to his gpa, fire arms and physical assessment scores.
He also announced two officers and their K9 partners participated in the K9 olympics and certifications last month with K9 Piet receiving third place in the luggage event.
The police department received 579 calls for service during the month of August, with 29 traffic accidents included, and they had 22 criminal arrests as well as numerous citations issued.
The fire department, as reported by Chief Galen Logan, had 319 runs during August, 43 of the calls were out of the Monon station.
ADA Coordinator Diane Bunnell said the first bowling event held went well. She said they had 69 bowlers and 10 corn hole competitors at the event. She said people enjoyed the family friendly event with bowlers from age 2 to 80+ participating. The event helped raise funds for adult changing tables that cost over $3,000 each not including installation. She said the first changing table will be installed in the new Blue Stem Nature Center at Altherr Nature Park when purchased.
Wastewater Superintendent Bob Lindley said they had repaired a sinkhole caused by a stormwater catch basin at the corner of US 24 and Bluff St. Another by the city hall was also repaired. On Tuesday, he said another sinkhole opened up on Heritage Rd. And on 1st St and Market.
A public hearing was held for the proposed stormwater utility, which will add a user fee to utility bills to pay for the stormwater drainage system. The matter was tabled and the committee for the utility will be reconvened after business owners voiced concerns and raised issues that need to be researched before a final ordinance is put into place.