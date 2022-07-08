CARROLL COUNTY — A 15-year old rural Bringhurst girl died from what are believed to be internal injuries sustained in a late afternoon Thursday crash in rural Carroll County. At 4:42 p.m., Carroll County E911 received a report of a single vehicle crash on County Road 200E between County Road 300S and 400S. This area is in southeastern Carroll County between the towns of Flora and Burlington.
Emergency responders arrived on scene to find that a young male and female appeared to have been ejected from a blue 2005 Honda Accord passenger car. The preliminary investigation by Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputy Mitchell Catron indicated the driver, later identified as the deceased person, Danielle Siebert, was southbound on County Road 200E, when for reasons unknown, left the east side of the county road.
The Honda entered the ditch on the east side of the road and then began rolling into a standing cornfield. As the vehicle rolled, evidence at the scene showed that both the driver and passenger, identified as 16-year old Jackson Crow of rural Delphi, were not seat belted and both were ejected from the car. Both occupants landed near the car once it came to rest on its wheel base.
Crow was flown from the scene to Parkview Hospital in Ft. Wayne by Stat Flight Air Medical, with serious internal injuries. Siebert was pronounced dead at the scene by Carroll County Coroner Kristin Enoch.
Indiana State Police Technical Crash Reconstructionists were called on to assist the sheriff’s office with the investigation. Sheriff’s investigators are awaiting toxicology reports to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role in the incident. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the Carroll County Coroner, and the Indiana State Police continue to investigate.
Responding and investigating emergency personnel included Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputies Mitchell Catron, Steve Tkachuk, and Mike Hobbs; Sheriff Tobe Leazenby; Sheriff’s Major/Detective Tony Liggett; Carroll County Coroner Kristin Enoch; Flora Officer/Carroll School SRO Jared Beaver; ISP Crash Reconstructionists Corey Brown and Jeremy Perez; Monroe Township/Flora Fire Department; Democrat Township/Cutler Fire Department; Jackson Township/Camden Fire Department and Carroll County EMS.