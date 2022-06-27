A Thursday night motorcycle crash, northeast of Delphi, took the life of a 51 year old Delphi man. At 10:36 p.m., Carroll County E911 received a report of a motorcycle lying in the middle of State Road 218 east of State Road 25/Hoosier Heartland Highway (HHH), near Anderson Drive. The initial report indicated that no one was on or around the motorcycle. Subsequent reports advised that the motorcycle riders were located west of the motorcycle, lying in a ditch.
Emergency responders arrived to find Jerry Scott of Delphi, unconscious with life threatening injuries. Ashley Smith, 34, also of Delphi, was found near Scott, also displaying injuries related to the crash. Emergency responders made efforts to attempt to revive Scott on scene but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Carroll County Coroner Kristen Enoch.
Scott’s injuries were to the head and body. Smith was flown from the scene by Samaritan Air Medical to an Indianapolis area hospital with numerous fractures and internal injuries. Neither the operator nor passenger were wearing helmets.
Sheriff’s Deputy Jensyn Reef’s preliminary report indicated that Scott was westbound on State Road 218. The report states Scott failed to negotiate a curve in the highway, losing control of the 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle, causing both he and Smith to be ejected from the motorcycle, landing in a nearby ditch several feet from the motorcycle.
This was the sole vehicle involved in the crash. Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Carroll County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate the crash. Smith was last known to be in continued serious condition at an Indianapolis area hospital at report time. Sheriff’s investigators suspect excessive speed and alcohol as being factors in the fatal crash and are awaiting toxicology results.
Responding and investigating emergency personnel included Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputies Jensyn Reef and Kory Banes; Delphi Police Officer Chuck Kent; Indiana State Police Troopers Mitchell McKinney and Austin Wiley; Carroll County Coroner and Deputy Coroner Kristen Enoch and James Bishop; Delphi Tri-Township Volunteer Fire Territory; Camden/Jackson Township Volunteer Fire Department; and Carroll County EMS.