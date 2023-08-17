WHITE COUNTY — Roberta Yerk, assistant Emergency Management director helps maintain the Everbridge notification system. Being signed up helps to get the word out when severe weather is creating concerns in White County.
An update to the Everbridge System now makes automatic alerts when weather warnings are issued. It used to be something that had to be manually entered, Yerk noted.
Go to the website: ema.whitecountyindiana.us and sign in. If you’ve created an account already, or are creating a new one, in the notification preferences, Yerk said, it’s important to include the address of the White County property in the event of damage. First responders will know exactly where to look.
“There are options for notifications, and it’s important that patrons answer the menu questions,” Yerk noted. “Being safe and knowing where to look for people is why the questions are asked and the alerts go out.”
It’s also possible to turn off notifications if a part-time resident leaves the area, Yerk stated.