hearing students per teacher.jpg
Photo by Cheri Shelhart

The second public hearing on the consolidation of elementary schools at Twin Lakes will take place in the high school auditorium on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. The meeting had been scheduled in the cafeteria, where the first public hearing was held on Oct. 6.

At that meeting, attendees were not given an option to speak to the school board during the hearing, and were instead asked to write their questions and concerns on paper to later be compiled into an FAQ.

