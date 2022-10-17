The second public hearing on the consolidation of elementary schools at Twin Lakes will take place in the high school auditorium on Thursday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. The meeting had been scheduled in the cafeteria, where the first public hearing was held on Oct. 6.
At that meeting, attendees were not given an option to speak to the school board during the hearing, and were instead asked to write their questions and concerns on paper to later be compiled into an FAQ.
Presentations were given on the options available to the school corporation to meet budget spending. The first option is to build a new building for grades K-2, to be connected to the Meadowlawn Elementary School for a shared cafeteria/gymnasium, with Meadowlawn being grades 3-5. The second option offered was to raise property taxes and keep the schools as they are, although a referendum to increase property taxes would have to be voted on by school district residents.
The presenters told the audience the first option would not require a tax increase despite the proposal to spend $30 million for the new building project. A poll taken at the hearing asked if residents would accept an increased tax to keep the school’s as they are, with 67% agreeing they would.
The meeting is scheduled to be a “discussion regarding long-term facility needs and planning” according to a release from the Twin Lakes School Corporation.