MONTICELLO — The second public hearing for the option to consolidate or renovate was held in the Twin Lakes High School auditorium Wednesday evening with an opening statement by School Board President Shane Hanna and a presentation by business manager, Melissa Johnson and Superintendent Debbie Metzger. The public was invited to speak, ask questions and receive answers from the school board with a time limit of 15 minutes.

Hanna began the proceedings by saying, “Most of the comments regarding smaller schools and tight-knit communities cannot be argued with. Our challenges as a community are to try to figure out how to pay for facility upgrades and teacher raises within a restricted budget.”

