In what has become a history making season, the Twin Lakes varsity girls basketball team is putting the finishing touches on a regular season that has found the Indians ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, securing the top spot in the Hoosier Conference while also putting a cap on the year with a perfect record of 23-0 for good measure.

With all of those accolades in mind, the Indians aren’t done yet as they now shift their focus to what is hoped to be a dominant run through sectional 22.

