In what has become a history making season, the Twin Lakes varsity girls basketball team is putting the finishing touches on a regular season that has found the Indians ranked No. 1 in Class 3A, securing the top spot in the Hoosier Conference while also putting a cap on the year with a perfect record of 23-0 for good measure.
With all of those accolades in mind, the Indians aren’t done yet as they now shift their focus to what is hoped to be a dominant run through sectional 22.
But while there is a myriad of reasons why Twin Lakes has sustained the success that they have this year, none is more glaring than the bond and cohesion that head coach Brad Bowsman’s group has had.
“I feel like these girls have played together since first, second and third grade,” Bowsman said. “The big jump that we made from last year to this year is we’ve had each girl just step up in the role that they play on the team and have taken more ownership on what their role is. They’ve really bought in. I just feel like this team really has a lot of confidence in each other.”
The season has come with its fair share of challenges and with each one Twin Lakes has risen to the occasion.
From ranked opponents in Class 3A in West Lafayette and Northwestern to the dismantling of foes in the IU Health Hoops Classic and the Twin Lakes Tournament where the Indians took home top honors, Twin Lakes has done it all.
Their next set of obstacles comes in the form of first round opponent North Montgomery (3-19) before Twin Lakes faces an awaiting West Lafayette (18-5) that has come up short against the Indians twice this season so far.
The previous battle against the Red Devils found Twin Lakes edging out the opposition with a final of 62-60 while riding 54% shooting from the field.
Against North Montgomery, the Indians will face a Chargers team that has lost seven in a row going into the tournament and averages just 29.4 points a game on the offensive end of the floor.
While on paper, the Chargers may look like an easy first round matchup for the Indians, Bowsman and co. will have Twin Lakes prepared regardless of their matchup.
“I feel like looking at North Mont, it’s just keeping the girls engaged. They know, they look and we’ve talked about how once we get to postseason and sectional time, everybody is 0-0 and we’ve gotta go into every game prepared. We just have to play as a team, play team defense and do what we do on offense,” he said.
Olivia Nickerson (18.6 ppg) is one of three Indians averaging in double figures followed by Addie Bowsman (17 ppg) and Addi Ward (11.9 ppg) but the offense isn’t the only area in which Twin Lakes excels after holding teams to 39 points a game throughout the season on defense.
From Bowsman’s perspective, the IQ of his team also serves as one of their most dangerous weapons.
“I feel like they got a high IQ about basketball and they do a great job of just understanding of what other players on the other team will try to do and they do a good job of taking those things away as a team. They just do a good job of listening and taking in information and applying it in games,” Bowsman said.
Twin Lakes opens up sectional play on January 31 at 7 p.m. against North Montgomery at Benton Central High School.