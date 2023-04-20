WASHINGTON – Low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are available to businesses and residents in Indiana following the announcement of a Presidential disaster declaration due to damages from severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes from March 31 through April 1.

“SBA’s mission-driven team stands ready to help Indiana small businesses and residents impacted by this disaster in every way possible under President Biden’s disaster declaration for certain affected areas,” said SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. “We’re committed to providing federal disaster loans swiftly and efficiently, with a customer-centric approach to help businesses and communities recover and rebuild.”

