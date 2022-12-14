Recently, Dan Oldenkamp announced his resignation from the Monticello City Council effective Dec. 31. Shannon Mattix, White County GOP chairman, said, "We would like to wish Dan and his family the best, as they are in our thoughts and prayers. I am appointing David Roth effective Jan. 1, 2023, to complete the term which ends at the end of 2023." David will also be a candidate for this seat, with filing to begin in the January 2023 election cycle.
David Roth is an Air Force Veteran; he has been with the White County Sheriff's Department 20 years and currently serves as chief deputy in the department.