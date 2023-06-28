MONTICELLO — Friday afternoon the Centennial celebration for Lake Shafer’s 100th birthday is getting closer following the official ribbon cutting for the Lake Shafer District sign which was installed just the week before. Committee leader Janet Faker and White County Councilman Jim Davis gave remarks recognizing the team effort involved in creating this piece of pride for the lakes’ district of White County and Monticello.
Jordan Adams, a member of the Tourism Authority and local artist was asked to sketch something that tells a story about White County lake life. Faker shared that that Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross suggested having something to facilitate celebrating the centennial celebration and accessibility to everyone who comes to White County.
The photo opportunity board was designed by local sign legend Ed Ward, made by Girtz Industries and sponsored by the Lake Shafer Association. The chance to pose at the photo op sign will next be Saturday, July 8.
On July 8, the “Lake Shafer Centennial Celebration” kicks off at 10 a.m. at Norway Dam Park, West Turbine Court, Monticello, with food, fun for the kids, first responder exhibits, an antique-boat show and historical presentations. Events promote the “Celebrating 100 Years of Lake Life.”
Lake Shafer quickly became a hot spot for tourists, vacationers, boaters and fishermen when it was created after the Norway Dam was constructed in 1923. The dam was built to generate electricity and provide power to rural locations along the Tippecanoe River.
The dam still generates electricity today and is owned and operated by NIPSCO. The 935-foot-wide Norway Dam was designed by New York engineer Roger Freeman in 1922, and named to honor early Norwegian settlers. NIPSCO and SFLECC will be sponsoring the July 8 event.