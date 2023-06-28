MONTICELLO — Friday afternoon the Centennial celebration for Lake Shafer’s 100th birthday is getting closer following the official ribbon cutting for the Lake Shafer District sign which was installed just the week before. Committee leader Janet Faker and White County Councilman Jim Davis gave remarks recognizing the team effort involved in creating this piece of pride for the lakes’ district of White County and Monticello.

Jordan Adams, a member of the Tourism Authority and local artist was asked to sketch something that tells a story about White County lake life. Faker shared that that Monticello Mayor Cathy Gross suggested having something to facilitate celebrating the centennial celebration and accessibility to everyone who comes to White County.

