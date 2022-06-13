MONTICELLO — A second property deemed a blighted property by the city has been renovated into a duplex with ADA accessibility. The property, which once had a single family dwelling facing Dewey Street, is now a two unit home with a Marion Street address.
Mayor Cathy Gross, along with city officials and Kaleb Pass, of Pass Enterprises, who bought the property, demolished the old abandoned home and replaced it with the new building, gathered on Friday, June 10, to cut the ribbon in front of the new abode.
Gross explained the city wanted to do something to improve some of the properties that are considered blighted and abandoned. Pass had already demolished and rebuilt a property on Juanita Street in 2020, and was interested in rebuilding more on these properties. In this case, the city was able to acquire the property after it had been sold in a tax sale by the county.
She said the White County Commissioners allowed the city to obtain blighted properties for demolition. Pass met with the city attorney, who came up with a fair price. “I was looking for an opportunity to do something,” he said. “It was neat to start with the old property, take it down, and build fresh. It is rewarding.”
He said they chose the color and the style of the home to fit the neighborhood. With the ramp entryway, wider doors and grab bars in the bathroom, the units were built with seniors in mind. “We had that in mind, to hit that demographic. There are a lot of people in that age group who want to be in town and be independent.”
Gross said the apartments could also accommodate any aged person with a disability and even a young parent pushing a stroller.
Gross explained the city would send notices to properties falling in disrepair or with yards that needed attention. If nothing was done, a warning was sent. Then, she said, the property owners would comply, and then some would eventually have to be sent a new notice, starting the whole process over again. With the new “frequent flyer program,” they can end the cycle and eventually acquire the property through varying means, including tax sales.
She said this property “checked all the boxes.”
“It makes us proud,” she said. This is the second project with Pass in partnership with the city. Currently, there are no plans for a third project.