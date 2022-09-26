MONON — A Rensselaer man was shot and killed near Monon Wednesday evening. He was identified as Bradley A. Hartwell, 36. A White County woman, Amanda Ludwig, 33, has been charged with his murder.
On Sept. 21, at approximately 5:57 p.m., the White County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting of shots fired and that someone had been shot.
At the scene, officers with the White County Sheriff's Office and Monon Police Department detained Ludwig and then began to render aid to Hartwell.
After exhausting all lifesaving efforts, Hartwell was pronounced deceased on scene.
Ludwig was taken into custody at the White County Jail since the evening of Sept. 21.
Friday morning, Ludwig appeared in White County Superior Court and was formally charged with murder in relation to the events that led to the death of Hartwell. The investigation into the events is still on going by Detectives of the White County Sheriff's Office along with the assistance of the Indiana State Police.
Also assisting on scene were the Monon Police Department, Monticello Fire Department, Monon Fire Department, White County Coroner's Office, White County EMA, and the Indiana State Police.