REMINGTON — The Remington Carpenter Township Public Library is offering a summer reading program from June 1-July 31.
This year’s theme is “Oceans of Possibilities.” All ages are invited to participate. Sign up anytime during the month of June and receive a folder containing information of activities planned throughout the summer.
Children are divided into categories: pre-readers, readers, and teens. All children keep records on the amount of time they read and are eligible for many prizes.
All children who participate are invited to a Water Show on Aug. 13, so plan on getting wet and having fun. Top reader prizes will be handed out for each children’s category.
Adults are also invited to read this summer. For every book an adult reads they will receive a scratch off ticket for a chance to win some prizes.
Special programs, centered around the ocean theme were planned during the month of May.
You do not have to be signed up to read to attend these programs; they are open to everyone.
Water Camp will be held every Tuesday during the month of June at 2:30 p.m., EST, for children over six. Children under six may attend Water Camp with an adult.
A painting class for teens and adults will be held on June 20 from 6-8 p.m. At this class we will be painting an ocean theme and discussing how oceans impact our lives. This program is free and is one of the library’s World of Wonder programs brought to you by a grant from the Indiana Humanities.
The public is asked to register for these programs by calling 219-261-2543 so the correct amount of supplies can be purchased.