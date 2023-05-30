REMINGTON — Remington Carpenter Township Library will offer a medieval summer reading program “A Midsummer’s Knight Dream” from June 1 through July 31.
The kickoff program on Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m., EST, will include several activities featured around the Medieval times. The Lafayette Medieval Society will be the presenter.
During the month of June, each Tuesday the library will offer a program for children at 2:30 p.m., EST. All programs are free. You don’t have to participate in the reading program to attend a special program. Each program will be centered around the Medieval times.
Programs will include science, animals, stories, crafts, and games. To help with planning, please register for these programs.
Teens and adults are invited to two special programs this summer. These programs do have a fee. You do not have to be part of the reading program to attend these programs.
• On Saturday, June 17 at 9 a.m., Lynn Buckmaster will be teaching a painting class. This class has a $35 fee to cover all supplies. If you wish to attend, please register by June 12.
• On Monday, June 19 at 6:30 p.m. participants will be making fairy gardens. A small fee of $5 will reserve your spot and pay for a fairy to add to your garden. The rest of the supplies will be provided by the library and Clark’s Cutting Edge. Ashley Clark from Clarks’ Cutting Edge will be the instructor. If you wish to make a fairy garden, please register by June 12. All teens and adults are invited to attend. Anyone wishing to attend the program, please call or visit the library to register. The phone number is 219-261-2543.