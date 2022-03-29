WESTVILLE, Ind. — Two of Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) graduate program offerings were recognized in U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 Best Graduate Programs rankings.
PNW’s Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) degree, offered by the College of Nursing, was ranked No. 88 nationally in the Best Nursing Master’s Programs category. PNW’s MSN offers advanced nursing practices and clinical training to gain additional skills and qualifications for the healthcare field, such as its Family Nurse Practitioner and Adult-Gerontology Clinical Nurse Specialist concentrations.
“We have a long history offering top-notch advanced practice nursing master’s degrees,” says Lisa Hopp, dean of the College of Nursing at PNW. “Our family nurse practitioner and adult-gerontology clinical nurse specialist are highly sought after. I congratulate our faculty who are responsible for the program’s and students’ successes.”
PNW’s online MSN was also recognized in January in U.S. News’ 2022 Best Online Programs rankings.
More information on PNW’s nursing programs can be found at pnw.edu/nursing.
PNW’s Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree, offered by the College of Business, was also ranked nationally in the Best Part-time MBA Programs category. PNW’s MBA provides students a rigorous curriculum and flexible scheduling, including evening classes, to increase their earning potential and managerial skills with an advanced degree.
“Being recognized as one of the best part-time MBAs in the country is a testament to the value we create for our students and Northwest Indiana,” says Rachel Clapp-Smith, interim dean of the College of Business at PNW. “We are committed to not only preparing our students for success in their functional roles, but also to building a strong foundation for an enriching professional life. The earning potential of our students increases substantially with a PNW MBA, and the College of Business continues to support our students and alumni in realizing their best selves.”
More information on PNW’s business programs can be found at pnw.edu/business.
Methodology
Schools were surveyed in fall 2021 and early 2022. Statistical indicators fell into two categories: inputs, or measures of the qualities that students and faculty bring to the educational experience, and outputs, or measures of graduates’ achievements linked to their degrees.
U.S. News examined data for quality indicators and then standardized the value of each indicator about its mean. Depending on the field, indicators were weighed differently based on their importance as determined in consultation with experts in each field. Final scores were rescaled so the highest-scoring school was assigned 100. Other schools’ scores were recalculated as a percentage of the top score.
2023 Best Nursing Master’s Programs
U.S. News surveys nursing schools’ master’s programs accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education or the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing. Master’s programs were ranked on several indicators, including quality assessment, research activity, faculty resources, master’s program student selectivity and master’s program size.
PNW’s MSN program ranked 88 with a score of 41. The following table shows PNW listed alongside other comparably-ranked nursing master’s programs. You can view the full list at usnews.com.
2023 Best Part-time MBA Programs
U.S. News surveys part-time MBA programs based on five indicators: average peer assessment score (on a scale of 1 to 5); average GMAT score and average GRE quantitative, verbal and analytical writing scores of part-time MBA students entering in fall 2021; average undergraduate GPA of part-time MBA students entering in fall 2021; number of years of work experience of part-time MBA students entering in fall 2021; and percentage of the business school’s fall 2021 total full-time and part-time MBA enrollment that is in the part-time MBA program.
PNW’s MBA program ranked 169 with a score of 34. The following table shows PNW listed alongside other comparably-ranked part-time MBA programs. You can view the full list at usnews.com.