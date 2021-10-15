WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University Galleries will exhibit artwork featuring by Purdue alumna Delita Martin in the Robert L. Ringel Gallery in Stewart Center.
This solo exhibition, titled “Wait For Me In The Still Waters,” will open Monday (Oct. 18) and run through Dec.10.
Martin is an internationally renowned artist and printmaker, with a practice that utilizes a myriad of techniques and materials to layer meanings while exploring her subjects and their relationships. Her work entwines portraiture, symbols, patterns and color to reconstruct the identity of Black women. “Wait For Me In The Still Waters” features a selection of new large-scale mixed media works and is sponsored by the Florence H. Lonsford Endowment.
Before establishing her own studio practice, Martin received her Bachelor of Fine Arts in drawing from Texas Southern University in Houston and her Master of Fine Arts in printmaking from Purdue University. Her artwork has been featured at institutions and festivals such as Art Basel, the National Museum of Women in the Arts, Stella Jones Gallery, the Minneapolis Institute of Art and the Art Museum of Southeast Texas, with an upcoming showing at the 2022 Venice Biennale. Her artwork is also in the permanent collections of the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, the National Museum of Women in the Arts, the Minneapolis Institute of Art and Georgetown University, among many others.
A reception and artist talk with Martin will be 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 11 in Ringel Gallery. The Robert L. Ringel Gallery is located in Stewart Center, 128 Memorial Mall, West Lafayette, and is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays.
Purdue Galleries will be closed Nov. 20-28 for Thanksgiving Break.
All Purdue Galleries exhibits and events are free and open to the public.