WEST LAFAYETTE — Adranos, a Purdue University-affiliated startup that has developed a high-performance, solid rocket fuel (ALITEC) for long-range missile and space launch systems, announced plans to construct a new manufacturing facility at Purdue Research Park in West Lafayette.
“Indiana is committed to embracing disruptive technology like Adranos’s ALITEC to bolster its economic industries and position the state for long-term global competitiveness and economic growth in the defense sector,” said retired Maj. Gen. Omer C. (Clif) Tooley, Indiana Economic Development Corporation president of defense development. "Indiana is ranked No. 1 in the nation in tech job growth among small firms, and as a state, we'll continue supporting innovative companies like Adranos and securing our spot as a top place to grow and innovate."
Adranos, based in West Lafayette, will construct its 5,500-square-foot facility at 3701 Yeager Road, where ALITEC will be manufactured to support various launch systems, including hypersonic systems. The company expects to serve a broad customer base, including the major military branches and relevant aerospace and defense contractors.
The facility will also support ongoing efforts that Adranos is currently performing through its rocket motor research and development division.
“ALITEC’s performance benefits make it an ideal solution for any solid rocket system that is seeking to extend range, increase payload capacity, or reduce rocket form factor,” said Chris Stoker, CEO of Adranos. “This facility will enable us to scale these solutions to the large volumes that will be required by our customers.”
Adranos’s growth plans come on the heels of significant momentum and capital infusion. The company was recently awarded more than $3.2 million in government contracts, was named to Pepperdine University’s Most Fundable Companies list, and was awarded the grand prize at the Army’s inaugural xTechSearch competition.
Adranos plans to create up to 50 new jobs by the end of 2025 and will begin hiring technicians, engineers and other staff beginning in late spring 2021. Interested applicants may apply online.
“We are excited to keep Adranos, an innovative, homegrown company, in a permanent home in West Lafayette," said West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis. "The story of Adranos is as good as it gets when communities strive for the ideal town and gown relationships. With Purdue University, Adranos has the opportunity for research and partnership, commercialization, and the ability to locate and grow in the Purdue University and West Lafayette ecosystem.”
Adranos, which successfully tested a prototype rocket powered by its ALITEC rocket fuel in 2019, has leveraged startup and expansion resources from the state and the Purdue Research Foundation. The company has received assistance from the Indiana Procurement Technical Assistance Center, which is committed to helping Indiana companies compete for and win government contracts, and has been awarded $75,000 in Small Business Innovation Research matching grants from Elevate Ventures, and received $20,000 in funding through the Elevate Purdue Foundry Fund.
The company’s technology is licensed and patented through the Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization.
"Tippecanoe County is excited to have Adranos build its new manufacturing facility in our community," said Tippecanoe County Commissioner President David Byers. "The collaboration between Purdue Research Park, the city of West Lafayette, Tippecanoe County and the state of Indiana draws innovative companies like Adranos to our region and demonstrates how the community collaborates to ensure our economy is strong and our businesses are supported."
The IEDC offered Adranos up to $525,000 in conditional tax credits and up to $200,000 in conditional training grants based on the company’s job creation plans. The IEDC also offered up to $500,000 in conditional tax credits from the Hoosier Business Investment (HBI) tax credit program based on the company’s planned capital investment in Indiana.
These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired and investments are made.