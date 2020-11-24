WEST LAFAYETTE — Seven Purdue University professors have been elected to the distinction of fellow from the American Association for the Advancement of Science, the world’s largest general scientific society.
The professors are being honored for their efforts toward advancing science applications that are deemed scientifically or socially distinguished.
The fellows from Purdue are listed below.
Biological sciences
- Mary Catherine Aime, professor of botany and plant pathology, for distinguished contributions to the field of mycology, especially discovery and evolutionary studies of fungi; professional service; and mentoring a diverse assemblage of students.
- Jeffrey Dukes, professor of forestry and natural resources and biological sciences, for distinguished contributions to community and ecosystem ecology, particularly responses by invasive species, communities and ecosystems to environmental change.
- Jin-Rong Xu, professor of botany and plant pathology, for distinguished contributions to the field of plant-fungal interactions, particularly fungal genes important for pathogenesis.
Physics
- Laura J. Pyrak-Nolte, distinguished professor of physics and astronomy, for outstanding contributions to understanding the physics of fractures in rocks and their interactions with fluids and seismic waves.
Engineering
- Gerhard Klimeck, professor of professor of electrical and computer engineering, for the quantum mechanical modeling theory and simulation tools to design today’s nanotransistors and for leadership of the global nanotechnology community as director of nanoHUB.
- Gintaras Reklaitis, the Burton and Kathryn Gedge Distinguished Professor of Chemical Engineering, for leading contributions to process systems engineering, including batch processing, supply chain and enterprise-wide optimization and pharmaceutical manufacturing, and for achievements in education and service.
- Paul Robinson, veterinary medicine professor of cytomics and professor of basic medical sciences in the College of Veterinary Medicine, and professor of biomedical engineering, for distinguished contributions to the field of advanced cytometric analysis and expanding cellular and microbial detection technologies.
The 2020 fellows will be announced on Friday (Nov. 27) in the AAAS News & Notes section of the journal Science. A virtual induction ceremony for the new fellows will be held Feb. 13 during the annual Fellows Forum. These new fellows will receive an official certificate and a gold and blue (representing science and engineering, respectively) rosette pin to commemorate their election.
The tradition of selecting fellows began in 1874. Members can be considered for the rank of fellow if nominated by the steering group of their respective sections, by three fellows or by the association’s chief executive officer. Each steering group then reviews nominations within its respective section and forwards a final list to the association’s council.
The nomination involves all disciplines of science and engineering, which makes it broader than any technical society.