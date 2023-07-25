Purdue

Purdue University researchers, INDOT crews and WaveLogix embed sensors into the new I-465 ramp to I-69 South on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Credit: Purdue University

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. –A Purdue University invention will soon give engineers real-time data from Indianapolis’ newest interstate section, potentially preventing potholes, reducing construction traffic jams and saving taxpayer dollars spent on road repairs.

Purdue researchers, Indiana Department of Transportation crews and WaveLogix installed concrete sensors invented by Purdue professor Luna Lu into the future I-465 interchange to I-69 south on Indianapolis’ south side on Tuesday (July 25), according to information from the university. The sensor allows concrete to “talk,” decreases construction time and how often concrete pavement needs repairs, while also improving the road’s sustainability and cutting its carbon footprint.

