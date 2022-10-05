PULASKI COUNTY — On the evening of Sept. 27, Pulaski County Deputies Alec Berger and Aaron Zimmerman were dispatched to a 9-year old entrapped by grain in a grain wagon. Deputy Berger arrived first on scene and was able to utilize past grain bin rescue training to stabilize the child using metal sheets preventing serious possible injuries common with grain accidents.
Medaryville Fire First Responders arrived shortly after, working together with Berger and Zimmerman, were able to use a grain cage to remove the settled corn from around the child before extricating the child. The child was then checked by Pulaski County EMS, who were also on scene.