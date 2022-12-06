Mayor's Choice Award

Mayor Cathy Gross chose this Radio Flyer wagon for the Mayor's Choice Award from Saturday night's Parade of Lights through the city. The wagon was built by two city employees for the city parades.

 CHERI SHELHART

MONTICELLO — The Monticello City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that will raise water rates. At the council’s next meeting on Dec. 19, there will be a public hearing to discuss the increase before it is put to a vote. A study was done on the city’s water rates as it prepared to start the next phase of the water line replacement project. The study showed the city needs to increase water rates in order to continue operating.  

Mayor Cathy Gross said, “I wish we didn’t have to do this. We have to keep water flowing. Even if we didn’t do this project, we would have to do it (raise rates).” The rate increase is due to increases in operating costs and will add an average of $3.50 a month to residents’ water bills. 

