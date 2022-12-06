MONTICELLO — The Monticello City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that will raise water rates. At the council’s next meeting on Dec. 19, there will be a public hearing to discuss the increase before it is put to a vote. A study was done on the city’s water rates as it prepared to start the next phase of the water line replacement project. The study showed the city needs to increase water rates in order to continue operating.
Mayor Cathy Gross said, “I wish we didn’t have to do this. We have to keep water flowing. Even if we didn’t do this project, we would have to do it (raise rates).” The rate increase is due to increases in operating costs and will add an average of $3.50 a month to residents’ water bills.
Councilman Bill Cheever agreed, “Reluctantly, it has to be done.”
Representing the accounting firm of Baker & Tilley, Jessica Lynch joined the meeting via Zoom to answer any questions the council had about the rates. She said they have to make sure the water rates can handle what they will do with the grant.
The council heard from Street Department Superintendent Frank Arthur regarding a safety improvement grant that has already been applied for due to quick due date. Gross apologized to the council and said they were asking for forgiveness ahead of their permission since the application was already done. She said they applied for the grant very late in the process. They learned recently the city is eligible to apply for the grant, which offers a 90/10 match with the city responsible for 10% of the costs and the due date to apply was Dec. 2.
The Highway Safety Improvement Program grant was written for a battery back-up system for the city’s seven traffic lights so they will continue to work during a power outage. Four of the lights would get a black background with yellow reflecting stripe around it for better visibility for a total estimated cost of about $230,000 with the city’s share at $23,000. “It seems like a pretty good deal to me,” Arthur said. He said if approved for the grant, engineering and construction could begin in three to five years.
The decision before the council would be to approve or rescind the application. They all voted to approve the application for the grant.
During the department head reports, Police Chief Jeremy Kyburz gave an update on Capt. Tony Stroup, who was involved in an accident while responding to an emergency call on Nov. 29. Kyburz said Stroup is still in the hospital but was expected to be released on Tuesday (Dec. 6) with a long rehabilitation to come. He asked for continued prayers and thoughts for him. “It’s not going to be an easy road for him,” he said.
Kyburz reported the department had picked up two new police vehicles on Nov. 22, and a 2016 Charger was traded away. He said he continues to address equipment needs including spare parts for body cameras. He said they had 48 children in the Shop with a Cop program this year and he thanked the police from Francesville, Monon and the White County Sheriff’s Office and the county EMA for assisting with the parade on Saturday night.
“You’re doing a great job,” Gross told him.
Fire Chief Galen Logan said the winter season is upon us and so is heating season. The department has already had incidents with chimney fires. He said to make sure to check batteries on smoke and carbon monoxide detectors and to keep a 3 ft. Clearance around space heaters as well as unplugging them when not in use. In November, the department answered 248 calls for service including 180 ambulance calls. 22 fire calls and five calls for extrication.
They are preparing for the Monon expansion for the ambulance service. Once the building is ready there will be one week of orientation then the service will start.
Before adjourning the meeting, Gross thanked the Streets Of Monticello Association and the Monticello Rotary, along with all the public safety personnel for the Christmas parade on Dec. 3. She said, “It truly was magical.” She thanked Bill Cheevers and Dan Oldenkamp for jumping on and off the truck with city officials to hand out candy. She said she was honored to give out the Mayor’s Choice award, which went to the AMVETS last year. She said although they had another spectacular float, she chose the Radio Flyer wagon this year. It was built by city employees for the parade. Colton Brewer and Bobby Neal conceived and built the large wagon. She also wished Stroup a speedy recovery.