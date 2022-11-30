DELPHI — Special Judge Frances Gull, presiding in the murder case against Richard Allen, allowed a redacted release of the probable cause affidavit, which explains the reason for the charges against Allen. The affidavit had not been released to the public until after a hearing to allow the release on Nov. 22. The names of witnesses have been redacted from the affidavit.
In the probable cause, an unspent bullet found lying between the girls’ bodies was matched to a Sig Sauer Model P226 belonging to Allen by the Indiana State Police laboratory. A search warrant was obtained and a search of Allen’s home on Oct. 13 found jackets, boots, knives and firearms, including the Sig Sauer, which is a .40 caliber pistol. The bullet found was also a .40 caliber.
Allen had been interviewed by police in 2017 after the bodies of the two girls, Abby Williams and Libby German were discovered on Feb. 14, 2017, in woods near the Monon High Bridge in Carroll County. During that interview, Allen admitted he had parked at the “old Farm Bureau” building and walked to the new Freedom Bridge. From there, he walked to the Monon High Bridge and said he did not see anybody other than three juvenile girls.
In the probable cause, there are three witnesses, all female juveniles, who said they saw a man fitting the description of the man in the video seen on a cellphone of one of the murder victims and described him as “kind of creepy.” One of the witnesses said she said “Hi” to the man but he “just glared at them.”
They were on the Monon High Bridge on Feb. 13, the day the girls went missing. The witness who had spoken to the man told officers he had his hands in his pockets with his head down. Their description of his clothing matched the man in the video.
Another witness, an adult female, was walking to the Monon High Bridge that afternoon when she saw a man fitting the description matching the video as well. After encountering the man, she saw two girls, whom she believed to be the victims, walking toward the bridge. She finished her walk and saw no other adults on the bridge other than the man.
She saw a vehicle parked in what she said was an “odd manner” at the old child protective services building, which police believe is the building Allen said he had parked near.
When investigators interviewed Allen again in October of this year, he admitted again to being in the area at the same time the two teens were there. He said he did not see any other juveniles except the three witnesses. He said he had parked his car on the side of an old building and that he was wearing blue jeans and a blue or black Carhartt jacket with a hood.
After the gun was found, he told investigators he purchased the gun in 2001, and stated he had never allowed anyone else to use or borrow the pistol. According to the probable cause, when asked about the unspent bullet, he did not have an explanation for why it was found between the two bodies.
He denied knowing the girls or being involved in their murders although he admitted to being on the trail that day.
Video from the Hoosier Harvestore shows the time line of arrivals and departures of the juvenile witnesses, the adult woman, others who were on the trail that afternoon and the vehicle believed to be Allen’s departing at 2:28 p.m.
Another witness told investigators she had seen a man fitting the description walking on the north side of 300 North, away from the Monon High Bridge, wearing a blue colored jacket and blue jeans, and describing him as muddy and bloody. She thought he may have been in a fight.
The probable cause states, “A male subject matching Richard Allen’s description was not seen on the trail after 2:13 p.m.” They believe he was not seen on the trail after 2:13 because he was in the woods with the two victims. They also believe he returned to his car by walking down 300 North.