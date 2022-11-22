DOC mugshot

The Department of Corrections released a mugshot of Richard Allen ater he was moved to an unknown location.

DELPHI — A hearing took place Tuesday morning at the Carroll County courthouse to hear arguments regarding releasing the probable cause affidavit for the arrest of Richard M. Allen, 50, of Delphi, who was charged with the murders of teenagers Libby German and Abby Williams in October. The two girls were found murdered in February 2017 with two different drawings of the probable suspect released over the more than five years since their deaths.

Special Judge Fran Gull will take the request to release a redacted probable cause affidavit under advisement. Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said in court Tuesday there may be a second suspect in the murders as an argument to keep the information out of public purview. Gull said she will release an order at a future date with her decision.

