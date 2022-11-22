DELPHI — A hearing took place Tuesday morning at the Carroll County courthouse to hear arguments regarding releasing the probable cause affidavit for the arrest of Richard M. Allen, 50, of Delphi, who was charged with the murders of teenagers Libby German and Abby Williams in October. The two girls were found murdered in February 2017 with two different drawings of the probable suspect released over the more than five years since their deaths.
Special Judge Fran Gull will take the request to release a redacted probable cause affidavit under advisement. Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said in court Tuesday there may be a second suspect in the murders as an argument to keep the information out of public purview. Gull said she will release an order at a future date with her decision.
After Allen’s arrest, Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Diener sealed the probable cause information preventing it from being released to the public. No information regarding evidence against Allen has been released. Diener has since recused himself from the case and Gull, a judge in Allen County was appointed special judge.
After his arrest and removal to a Department of Correction facility for his safety, Allen asked for and was granted a public defender. Two attorneys were provided. The two co-counsel, Andrew Baldwin and Bradley Rozzi requested a bail hearing on Nov. 21, asking that Allen be released on his own recognizance or a reasonable bail set. That hearing was granted and scheduled for Feb. 17, at 10 a.m.
A pre-trial conference that had been scheduled for January was cancelled due to “judicial action” according to the mycase.gov website.