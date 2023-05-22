WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Academic researchers and companies in the agricultural biotechnology sector will be able to use a patent-pending Purdue University biology innovation to introduce valuable traits to plants without integrating novel DNA into a plant’s genome, according to information from the university.

Traditional Agrobacterium strains deliver transfer DNA, or T-DNA, into plants, including crops, and integrate it into the plants’ genome. This can create a plant that expresses traits, such as improved drought resistance or better nutritional content, that are valued by growers and can be useful to industry. However, T-DNA is permanently integrated into the plant genome, creating plants labeled “transgenic.” Transgenic plants can be either highly regulated or outlawed.

Tags