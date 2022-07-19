MONTICELLO — Community Paramedicine or Mobile Integrated Health is a relatively new program and has been in White County for five months. The Mobile Integrated Health program is a division of public safety geared toward being proactive in people’s health care rather than reactive when a person calls 911 for help. Nick Green is a paramedic with the Monticello Fire Department and runs the county’s paramedicine program. The program recently received a grant allowing Green to expand the program by adding a paramedic or registered nurse for obstetrics and gynecology to help with pre and postnatal healthcare in the county.
Green explains he is called when a resident is getting ready to be discharged from the hospital and needs further assistance at home. He goes to meet the person in uniform before that patient leaves the hospital to explain his role, and then follows up with a home visit within 24 to 48 hours after discharge. “We offer extra help and resources for health care,” he said. For example, he helps them find the resources for meal deliveries, prescription deliveries and he helps them build a social network of resources that can be utilized while in recovery.
“Everybody is different and it’s tailored to each individual,” he explained. He helps them realize the resources they’ve always had and didn’t know about or sometimes be that person who does those things for them.
“It’s building that reliable network so once I’m done with my time with them, they have something that is in place and can fall back on,” he explained.
He will do follow up for a minimum of 30 days, and can expand that time if there is still a need. “People can reach out if they need help,” he said.
He assists patients with chronic disease management, post surgical healing, post-ortho injuries and more. “We bridge the gap of needing resources and finding resources to allow them to stay at home and age in place,” he said.
The program was begun with a donation of $100,000 from IU Health West Central Region at the beginning of the year, and since, with that money included, the program has received grants totaling $400,000 that will pay for his position and the future OB/Gyn health specialist.
“None of the things we do comes from tax money,” he explained and there is no charge or fee for the persons he visits. He tells people IU Health pays for the program. “IU Health has done a pretty awesome thing,” he said.
With the new position, the person can be a paramedic or a registered nurse with more clinical experience. This person will work with the Monon Health Clinic with underprivileged pregnant women who may need more help at home. The woman will be followed from the time of gestation to four months post-partum and will include the infant. The baby will also be considered a patient during that time period.
“It’s not meant to replace an OB/Gyne specialist or primary care physician,” he said. It’s meant as a supplement to be able to help that person if she has trouble with rides to and from appointments and other needs.
“The goal is to be able to find those at-risk moms that maybe need a little extra education and empowering them with ways to make their healthcare better,” he explained. He said the main objective to the program is education and resources.
Green is hoping to have a person in place by Aug. 1. There have been some who are interested in the position. The paramedic or nurse will be paid through the grant money, which will last for two years. He hopes to eventually have the funds to get a team together for the paramedicine program with different subsets of health care including mental health. This is part of a 5-year plan. Currently, he is the only paramedic on the department working for the program.
“I didn’t expect the program to grow in just four months,” he said, but it has and there is a need.
Green said the grant money also provided a vehicle for him and there will be one for the OB side also. He said as a bonus, he carries ALS (advanced life support) equipment in his vehicle, which is equipped for the home visits as well. It is a huge asset, he said, to have a trained paramedic to answer calls at no cost to the person or to the fire department. The paramedicine program has its own budget and funding and is not part of the fire department’s budget.