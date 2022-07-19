Mobile Integrated Health Program

Paramedic Nick Green stands by the new SUV he uses for the Mobile Integrated Health Program, as part of Community Paramedicine. He visits with people who need some assistance in recovering after a hospital stay. He also carries life saving equipment along with the program's equipment so he can respond to medical emergencies.

 Photo by Cheri Shelhart

MONTICELLO — Community Paramedicine or Mobile Integrated Health is a relatively new program and has been in White County for five months. The Mobile Integrated Health program is a division of public safety geared toward being proactive in people’s health care rather than reactive when a person calls 911 for help. Nick Green is a paramedic with the Monticello Fire Department and runs the county’s paramedicine program. The program recently received a grant allowing Green to expand the program by adding a paramedic or registered nurse for obstetrics and gynecology to help with pre and postnatal healthcare in the county.

Green explains he is called when a resident is getting ready to be discharged from the hospital and needs further assistance at home. He goes to meet the person in uniform before that patient leaves the hospital to explain his role, and then follows up with a home visit within 24 to 48 hours after discharge. “We offer extra help and resources for health care,” he said. For example, he helps them find the resources for meal deliveries, prescription deliveries and he helps them build a social network of resources that can be utilized while in recovery.

