TIPPECANOE COUNTY — Wednesday morning, just after 3 a.m., Trooper Schroder was patrolling Interstate 65 near the 172 mile marker. Schroder attempted to stop a 2013 Honda Odyssey for multiple traffic violations. The Honda failed to stop and fled northbound on I-65.
Schroder continued to pursue the Honda northbound to the 175 mile marker, where the Honda ran off the east side of the road and began to drive parallel with I-65. The Honda ran off an embankment, landed on the southbound lanes of State Road 25, and hit another embankment on the north side of State Road 25. The vehicle then rolled over and came to rest in the ditch north of State Road 25 and east of I-65.
Further investigation revealed there were three juveniles in the vehicle who were all reported missing from Indianapolis on Dec. 20.
The three juveniles were transported to a Lafayette area hospital, and the extent of their injuries is unknown.
Due to the extent of the driver’s injuries, she will remain at a Lafayette area hospital for treatment. Upon completion of the investigation, it will be turned over to the Tippecanoe County Prosecutors Office for review and determination of charges to be filed.
Schroder was assisted by troopers from the Lafayette Post, Indiana State Police Crash Reconstruction, Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Lafayette Fire Department, Tippecanoe County EMS, Purdue EMS, Indiana Department of Child Services, and Duke Energy.
State Road 25 was shut down for several hours for crash reconstruction.